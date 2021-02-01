Aidos Kuneen Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $52.20 million and $1.54 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,608.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.03 or 0.04079408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00396590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.03 or 0.01225983 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00530230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00431081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00274903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.