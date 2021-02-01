AiLink Token (ALI) Price Tops $0.0000

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One AiLink Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AiLink Token has a market cap of $128,828.27 and $5,884.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00111569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012721 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

AiLink Token Profile

AiLink Token (ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

