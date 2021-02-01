Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

