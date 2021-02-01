Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EADSY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of EADSY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
