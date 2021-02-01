Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EADSF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $152.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

