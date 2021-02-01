Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EADSF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
Shares of EADSF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $152.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.