Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 279,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.13.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

