Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 279,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.13.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.