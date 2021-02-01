Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. 1,548,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,895. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $621.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.