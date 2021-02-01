Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,691 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $374,435.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 78.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ALRM opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

