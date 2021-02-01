Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.05. Approximately 282,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 187,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.