Alchemint Standards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $215,900.71 and $13.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

