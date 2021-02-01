Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Reaches $7.79 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00274440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00104935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00031275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

