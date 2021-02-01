Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.93 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00257074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00104557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

