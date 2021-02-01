Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Alector during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

