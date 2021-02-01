Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.