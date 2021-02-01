Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.81. 28,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

