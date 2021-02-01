Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ALRS stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.