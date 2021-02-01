Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $24.06 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $411.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.