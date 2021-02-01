Alerus Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 124.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

