Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.60-7.80 for the period.
ARE traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,004. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").
