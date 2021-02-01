Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $795.82 million and approximately $268.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand's total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,329,510 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

Buying and Selling Algorand

