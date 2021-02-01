Alibaba Group (BABA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently:

1/26/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $308.00 to $326.00.

1/15/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $338.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $394.00 to $387.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $253.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

