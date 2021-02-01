Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $228,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $253.83 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average is $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

