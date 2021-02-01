ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $21,639.79 and $110.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049994 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.73 or 0.04491414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019950 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.