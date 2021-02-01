Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 8.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.36. 574,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 754,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $20,861,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

