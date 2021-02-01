Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 8.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.36. 574,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 754,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $20,861,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.