Alliance Global Partners Lowers DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Neutral

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $22.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.60. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DarioHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $336,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 11.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

