Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.04. 2,646,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,809,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,858.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.