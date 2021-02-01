AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $255,198.87

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. AllSafe has a market cap of $255,198.87 and $94.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

