AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $263,003.05 and approximately $341.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

