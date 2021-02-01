Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.18. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 450,367 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$171.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.