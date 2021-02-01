Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 104.6% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 104.6% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $356.59 million and approximately $266.79 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.

