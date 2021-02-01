Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $74.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,910.34. 77,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

