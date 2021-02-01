Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,637.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.