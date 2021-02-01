Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.18. 2,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

