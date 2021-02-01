Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,601 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. 182,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,653. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

