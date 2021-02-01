Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,349 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

