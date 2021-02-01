Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,139,469 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of KAR Auction Services worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $19.26. 31,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

