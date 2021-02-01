Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,750 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $8.94 on Monday, reaching $243.25. The company had a trading volume of 270,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.90.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

