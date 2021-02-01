Alta Capital Management LLC Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,575 shares during the period. Booking makes up 4.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $74,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Booking by 56.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $50.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,995.13. 19,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,100. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.