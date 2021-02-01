Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,323 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $43,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

