Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191,948 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89. The company has a market capitalization of $320.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

