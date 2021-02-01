Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 153,927 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153,927 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

