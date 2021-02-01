Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 17,795 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

