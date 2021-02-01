Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 196,396 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,396 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

