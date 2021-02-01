Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 252,413 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252,413 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of STERIS worth $47,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

STE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.47. 16,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

