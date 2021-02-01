Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 67,931 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,931 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average is $194.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

