Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 717,907 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $50,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $64.22. 235,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,047. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

