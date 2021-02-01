Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 965,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $227.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

