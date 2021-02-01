Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.15. 467,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 307,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -279.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,385 shares of company stock worth $17,712,820. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,723,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,192,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

