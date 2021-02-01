Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altapacific Bancor 22.42% N/A N/A German American Bancorp 25.10% 9.72% 1.24%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altapacific Bancor and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altapacific Bancor 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

German American Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.32%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Altapacific Bancor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altapacific Bancor and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altapacific Bancor $22.76 million 3.69 $5.20 million N/A N/A German American Bancorp $221.98 million 4.04 $59.22 million $2.35 14.40

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Altapacific Bancor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Altapacific Bancor has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Altapacific Bancor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altapacific Bancor

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services. In addition, it offers overdraft protection; debit and credit cards; cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, and online banking services; and order checks. The company has offices in Santa Rosa, Ontario, Covina, Temecula, and Riverside, California. AltaPacific Bancorp was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; seven counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

