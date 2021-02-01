Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

ALT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,818. The firm has a market cap of $552.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

