Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings of $175.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. 125,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $839.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

